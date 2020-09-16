1/1
Harvey McCoy Jameson Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harvey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

XENIA — Harvey McCoy Jameson Jr., age 73, of Xenia OH peacefully transitioned from earthly life to eternal life after a courageous battle with heart disease on Fri., Sep 11, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Fri., Sep 18, 2020, 11:30 AM at First United Christian Church, 626 N. Columbus St, Xenia OH 45385, Bishop Edgar A. Wallace, officiating. The service can be viewed by the use of Zoom starting at 11:00 AM, via the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/; Meeting Id: 82424073848; Passcode: 947498. The family will receive relatives and friends by means of a walk-through visitation Friday at the church beginning at 10:00 AM. Facial mask is required. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery, Mon. Sep 21st at 11:00 AM. For full obituary, visit http://www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home, Inc. 3924 W Third St.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greene County Dailies from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home Inc
3924 W 3Rd St
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 262-0065
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved