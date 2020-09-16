XENIA — Harvey McCoy Jameson Jr., age 73, of Xenia OH peacefully transitioned from earthly life to eternal life after a courageous battle with heart disease on Fri., Sep 11, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Fri., Sep 18, 2020, 11:30 AM at First United Christian Church, 626 N. Columbus St, Xenia OH 45385, Bishop Edgar A. Wallace, officiating. The service can be viewed by the use of Zoom starting at 11:00 AM, via the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/; Meeting Id: 82424073848; Passcode: 947498. The family will receive relatives and friends by means of a walk-through visitation Friday at the church beginning at 10:00 AM. Facial mask is required. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery, Mon. Sep 21st at 11:00 AM. For full obituary, visit http://www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home, Inc. 3924 W Third St.