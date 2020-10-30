CEDARVILLE — Hazel Louise Inlow, age 90, formerly of Cedarville, Ohio passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Hospitality of Xenia. She was born September 29, 1930 in Canton, Ohio the daughter of William and Hazel Blickensderfer Bear. Louise's mother died when she was 8 years old. She is also preceded in death by her father and step mother: William and Martha Bear; husband: Jake Inlow; and sister: June Kent. She is survived by her children: Rebecca (Gary) Green of Harrington, DE; Ronald (Patricia) Pollock of Xenia and Beverly Mault (Martin Walker) of Cedarville; step sisters: Carol and Connie Bear, both of Canton, OH; 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren; as well as numerous other relatives and friends. Louise had been a cafeteria worker at the Cedarville College for over 40 years. She was always ready to help others. She was a wonderful person and will be missed. Due to Covid19 services will be held privately. Online condolences can be made at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com. (Services in care of McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc. 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia.)