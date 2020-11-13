1/1
Helen M. "Evelyn" Tuck
1929 - 2020
FAIRBORN — Helen M. "Evelyn" Tuck, age 91 of Fairborn, passed away Tuesday November 3, 2020 at the Landings of Huber Heights. She was born April 25, 1929 in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of the late John and Helen (Casey) Mulchrone. Devout in her faith, Evelyn was a graduate of Notre Dame Academy and longtime member of Mary, Help of Christians Parish in Fairborn. She "managed" a growing family while military orders led them to Texas, Guam, Mississippi and Ohio. Evelyn was the solo parent of six while Jack served a year in Vietnam. Nebraska was the next on the list and then back to Wright-Patterson AFB for retirement years. Evelyn enjoyed many interests such as bowling, swimming, ceramics, Girl Scout leading, calligraphy, pinochle, poker and her favorite bridge. She was a Life Master in bridge and was a past president of the Miami Valley Bridge Center. She was an avid reader until macular degeneration affected her eyesight. Evelyn cultivated many friendships throughout her travels and her passion for bridge. She was always ready to tell a joke, albeit an off color one being her favorite. Evelyn very much enjoyed time with her young grandchildren especially during Halloween and Christmas holidays. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack in 1977; a son, John Tuck; grandson, Sean Mullins; brothers, Marty and Jack; and a sister, Nancy. Survivors include five children, Evelyn (Buck) Prestidge, Patricia (Eli) Livnat, Michael (Ann) Tuck, Victoria (Patrick) Sakos, Susan (Brian) Armentrout; grandchildren, Spencer, Stephen (Andrea), Siobhan, Elan, Shaye; a great grandson, Lorenzo; as well as another great grandson expected early next year; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday November 17, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Deacon Robert Gutendorf officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 P.M. until the time of service. Inurnment will follow at the Byron Cemetery.



Published in Greene County Dailies from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Belton-Stroup Funeral Home
NOV
17
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Belton-Stroup Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Belton Stroup Funeral Home
422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road
Fairborn, OH 45324
937-879-0800
