FAIRBORN — Jack E. Munch, age 90 of Fairborn, passed away Saturday October 10, 2020, the day after his 90th birthday. He was born October 9, 1930 in Dayton, the son of the late William and Amelia (Heinrich) Munch. Jack served his country in the US Army during Korea and followed with employment as a letter carrier with the US Postal Service, retiring after 34 years of service. Not one for idle time, he followed his post office career with a 36-year stint at Jeff Schmitt Auto Group in Fairborn. He stayed active in the local community and served as an usher at Fairborn United Methodist Church for many years, was a longtime member of American Legion Dignam-Whitmore Post 526, and was a past president of the Enon Shooting Stars square dance club. He will be remembered for his great sense of humor as he always loved to tell a good joke. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Jane Munch; a son, Ted Munch; brother, Bill Munch, and sister-in-law, Delores. Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Rosie; a son, Tim Munch (Kim West) of Springfield; daughter, Linda Munch Childers of Phoenix, AZ; grandchildren, T.J. (Brissa) Munch, Jeremy Munch (Victoria Colwell), Shelly (Kumar) Persad, Nicole Childers (Al Fuentes), Kevin Childers, Teddy and Jack Munch; two great-grandchildren, Maddyn and Kolsen Munch; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family. The family will receive friends on Friday October 16, 2020 from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, where a funeral service will be held on Saturday October 17, 2020 at 10:00 A.M., Matt Morrison officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at the Byron Cemetery. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.