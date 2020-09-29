1/2
James Donald Owens
FAIRBORN — James Donald Owens, age 84 of Fairborn, passed away peacefully Saturday evening at The Village At The Greene. He was well known in his Fairborn community for which he spent most of his adult life. During his childhood he could be found glued to his twin brother Jerry and his friends combing the streets of Crystal Lake. Jim never met a stranger and he was eager to discuss any topic you cared about. His life was his family plain and simple. He was a teacher of kindness and a great example for all. As a young man he served in the Ohio National Guard as a Military Policeman. He retired from National Cash Register Co. and later on did the same from General Motors Corporation. He continued to stay engaged in his community thereafter by driving a school bus for Fairborn City Schools for 12 years. He loved the kids and the bus driver community. He had a passion for dogs and Pandy was on the top of his list. Jim was a proud member of the Masons for years in his past. He was and avid Ohio State Buckeye man on Saturday and a NASCAR fan on Sunday. He was preceded in death by his Father, George Wesley Owens, his Mother, Dorothy Ann Heyer, his Brother Jerry Ronald Owens and his loving son Robert Earl Owens. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years Diana L. Owens, his sons Steve Owens ( Brenda Slater), Mike Owens ( Tami Owens), his daughter Sherry Cox, his sister Sharon Lary, grandkids James Shaver (Nicole Shaver), Wesley Owens, Jason Owens ( Christina Owens), Ryan Owens ( Angelina Owens), Matthew Owens, Brandyn Cox, ( Jaimie Cox), Aaron Owens, Christopher Owens, Ashley Cox, along with 12 great grandchildren and 1 great, great grandson and a host of nieces and nephews for which he loved with all his heart. The family wishes to have his services be private given the current pandemic. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.



Published in Greene County Dailies from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
