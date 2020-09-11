1/1
Jane [Stamper] Roberts
FAIRBORN — Roberts, Jane [Stamper], age 69, of Fairborn, passed away at her home on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. She was born in Dayton, Ohio to the late Charles and Ollie (Conway) Stamper. Jane spent much of her childhood in Xenia. She married Michael P. Roberts on April 7, 1987 in Beavercreek. Jane will be remembered for her artistic, creative, and generous spirit. She worked as a hairstylist and cosmetologist. In her free time, Jane loved painting portraits of loved ones and beloved animals. She also enjoyed photography and captured many of her memorable trips to destinations including Alaska. Jane will be deeply missed by her surviving husband of 35 years, Michael P. Roberts; sister, Phyllis (James) Nutt of Naples, FL; sister, Charlene (Rodney) Whited of Seattle, WA; along with many cherished relatives and friends made throughout her years. In addition to her parents, Jane was preceded in death by her beloved dog, Bella. No public services. MORRIS SONS FUNERAL HOME is honored to assist the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Greene County Animal Control, 641 Dayton-Xenia Rd, Xenia, OH 45385. Online condolences may be shared at www.morris-sons.com.



Published in Greene County Dailies from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Morris Sons Funeral Home
104 West Main Street
Fairborn, OH 45324
(937) 298-6560
