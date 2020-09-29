CENTERVILLE — Austria, Jean Brockman, age 84 of Centerville, peacefully passed away surrounded by her family on September 28, 2020. Jean was born in Cincinnati, Ohio and grew up in Reading, Ohio where she was raised by her father Oliver J. Brockman Sr. and Mildred Koenig Brockman. She attended Mount Notre Dame High School and graduated from Mount Saint Joseph's College with her Degree in Nursing in 1954, and then became a Registered Nurse. She was married to the late Clement G. Austria, MD in 1957 and they were married 29 years before his passing. Together they raised 9 beautiful children in Xenia, Ohio. She was a great philanthropist being inducted into the Greene County Woman Hall of Fame and was a member of the Holy Sepulchre. Her family was named the Knights of Columbus Ohio State Family of the Year, National Great American Family of the Year and was honored at the White House by Nancy Reagan and Mother Teresa. She had a tremendous Christian faith, attended Mass daily and was active at St. Brigid Catholic Church in Xenia and St. Leonard's Catholic Church in Centerville. She enjoyed traveling throughout the world which included a meeting with Pope John Paul II. Most of all, she enjoyed raising her 9 children, 28 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband Clement G. Austria,MD, her son David M. Austria,MD, and her brother Oliver J. Brockman Jr. Jean is survived by her 8 children: Stephan (Eileen) Austria, Gregory (LeeAnne) Austria, Daniel (Tracey) Austria, Susan (John) Verfurth, Ann (David) Bockrath, Michael Austria, Mark (Marie) Austria, Maria (Michael) Fox; 28 grandchildren: Brian (Alex), Kevin, Eric, Christine, Katie, Caroline, Matthew (Andrea), Amy (Jackson), David, Kelley, Andrew, Benjamin, Evalynn, and Madelynn Austria; Sean (Noelle), Ryan (Kate), Collin, Gavin, and Garrett Verfurth; Lauren (Maxwell), Christopher, Allison, Kara, and Emma Bockrath; Sarah, Anna, Luke, and Katelyn Fox; her great grandson Michael Stephan Austria; and her brother Robert Brockman of Cincinnati.

The family would like to thank the nursing staff at Hospice of Dayton on Wilmington Ave. and the staff at BrightStar for their wonderful and compassionate care over the past month. An outdoor viewing will be held Friday October 2, 2020 from 4:30 PM to 7:30 PM at the Dr. Clement Austria shrine at St. Brigid Catholic Church, 312 Fairground Rd. in Xenia, Ohio. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday October 3, 2020 at 10:30 AM also at St. Brigid Catholic Church.

Burial to follow Mass at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Montgomery, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the David M. Austria M.D. Memorial Scholarship Fund at Carroll High School www.carrollhs.org/giving under the tab Memorial Gift. Alternatively, mail donations to Carroll High School at 4524 Linden Avenue Dayton, Ohio 45432, payable to Carroll High School RE: Austria Memorial Scholarship; or donate Hospice of Dayton on Wilmington Ave. in Dayton.