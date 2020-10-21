1/
Jean Ellen (Dills) Brewer
XENIA — Jean Ellen (Dills) Brewer, 84, of Xenia, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, October 17, 2020 at Friends Care Center, Yellow Springs. She was born November 13, 1935, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of Oakley and Jean Anderson Dills. She attended Emmanuel Baptist Church, Xenia, and was a former teacher and librarian in the Kettering and Miamisburg School Districts. She is survived by four children, Gwen Matthews, Xenia, Gary (Cindy) Brewer, Springfield, Steven (Debbie) Brewer, Aurora, CO, and Timothy (Lori) Brewer, Greensboro, NC, 11 grandchildren, Rebekah (Chris) Taylor, Aaron (Crystal) Matthews, Joshua Matthews, Rachel(Anthony) Joseph, and Sarah (Johnathan) Reichart, Allison (Tim) Raster, Ashley (Jeff) Uttermohlen, Laura (Hayes) Curry, Colleen, Matthew, and Megan Brewer, 15 great-grandchildren, Abigail, Caleb, Landen, Ethan Matthews, Fiona Taylor, Autumn and Luke Joseph, Benjamin, Isaac, Rosalee, Daniel and Vivian Reichart, Rylan and Lucy Uttermohlen, Camille Raster. a brother, Thomas Dills,, by several nieces and nephews, and by many close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Lloyd Gary Brewer, on January 8, 2009, a sister, JoAnn Murray, a brother, Charles Dills and a grandson Paul Brewer. Jean will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family in the Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Emmanuel Baptist Church in her memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.



Published in Greene County Dailies from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Neeld Funeral Home
1276 North Detroit Street
Xenia, OH 45385
937-372-3564
