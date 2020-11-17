1/1
Jeanine Ann Barclay
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

FAIRBORN — Jeanine Ann Barclay, 75, of Fairborn, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020. She was born March 24, 1945 in Troy, Ohio, the daughter of J. Harold and Frances (Karnehm) Laughman. Jeanine was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She enjoyed gardening, playing cards in her card club, traveling and spending time with her family. She had been a school bus driver for Cedarcliff Schools for several years. Survivors include three sons; Randy (Sue) Barclay, Delphos, Ohio, Rod (Dionne) Barclay, Yellow Springs and Ryan (Faith) Barclay, South Charleston, grandchildren; Megan (Michael) Antalis, Colin (Dara) Barclay, Jordan (Alexis) Barclay, Kylie (Zach) Grauer, Chase Barclay (Skyler Miller), Tucker Barclay, Hunter (Logan) Barclay, Luke Barclay, Logan Barclay and Hudson Barclay, great grandchildren; Lyla, Elias, Louis, Paxton, Dillon and Payton, siblings; Wayne Laughman and June (Asa) Aldredge, many nieces and nephews, special friend; Richard Jackson and her beloved dog; Cinnamon. She was preceded in death by her loving husband and best friend; Larry J. Barclay, October 24, 2014, a granddaughter; Lauren Ann Barclay and her parents. Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic, traditional visitation for Jeanine will not be observed. Private funeral services will be held for her family with Pastor Arby Conn officiating. Burial will be in North Cemetery, Cedarville. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Hospice or to the Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements are being handled by the Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greene County Dailies from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
November 16, 2020
We send our deepest sympathy to the whole family because of Jeanine´s passing. She was a remarkable woman! May God be with all of you as you deal with your loss. Remember the many good memories because they will be a source of comfort and appreciation of who Jeanine was in your lives.
Jim and Kay Sommer
November 16, 2020
We were very sadden to hear the passing of Jeanine, , she was such a sweet person. We learned to enjoy and love her as well as Larry our (Classmate). Both are gone, but never forgotten. My thoughts and prayers are with you all. Just remember all the good times you have had with her. Patty (Ratliff) Cassel Mullikin
Patty (Ratliff) Cassel Mullikin
Friend
November 16, 2020
Harvest Thoughts Floor Basket
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Michelle Mallett
November 15, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Chris Collett
November 15, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, may you find solace and peace from her love and presence spent with us. The memories are all of good times and laughs.. Judie & Gene
Gene and Judie (Stiner) Burnett
Family
November 15, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved