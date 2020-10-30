WILMINGTON — A beloved husband, son, father, grandfather, and friend, Jeffrey Ray Craycraft, age 62, of Wilmington, passed away unexpectedly on October 27, 2020. Jeff was born on April 27, 1958 in Jamestown, Ohio and was a proud graduate of Greenview High School, Class of 1976. His professional pursuits included work as a Salesman at Milacron, an owner of Horizon Sports Center, and most recently as a Sales Representative at Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services. His work provided him the opportunity to travel the country and the world, where his charisma brought communities together, even after the briefest of exchanges. From his teenage years at Greenview High School where he could always be found on the court or the field, to his softball days with the Rebels, Jeff was best known for his love of sports. An extension of this passion brought about his loving nickname, "Coach". Some of his most cherished coaching opportunities were with The Rockies, numerous little league teams, Wilmington Middle and High school baseball and basketball teams, and the East Clinton girls' basketball program. Jeff was known for his competitive spirit, but it never compared to his devotion to the team or how much he cared for each of the athletes. He invested in everyone; friends became family, teammates became siblings, and coaches became parents. This is the legacy Jeff built and it is our community that he entrusted it to. A private service will be held at the family's discretion. Littleton Funeral Home is assisting in funeral and internment planning on behalf of the family. This Spring, we plan to come together in love and laughter to share our favorite stories to keep his legacy alive. In lieu of flowers, his family asks that you invest in your local school's sports booster program or donate to Homes for Our Troops, a publicly funded nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted homes for severely injured post 9/11 Veterans. Jeff is survived by his mother Betty Joe Craycraft (Hatch), honorary mother Elaine Hughes, his loving wife Donna Craycraft (Lambcke), son Stephen (Vena) Craycraft, daughter Caitlyn (Ethan) Usborne, stepsister Laurie (Eddie) Fox, and nephew Jacob Fox. Throughout the years, he was blessed with six grandchildren: Hanna, Delaney, Jace, Ariel, Rowan, and Cael, whom he loved dearly. Jeff was predeceased in death by his father, Virgil Craycraft, and honorary father, Marion Hughes. Please visit littletonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences for the Craycraft Family.