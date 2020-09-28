1/
Jeraldine Keeton
WILMINGTON — Jeraldine Keeton, age 77 of Wilmington, formally of Fairborn, passed away September 25, 2020. She was born March 25, 1943 in Elliott Co., Kentucky, the daughter of the late Eldon and Goldie (Ison) Stephens. Jeraldine enjoyed music, being outdoors and especially spending time with her grandchildren. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by an infant son, Gary; sisters, Ruth Smith and Lurine Panther. Jeraldine is survived by her husband, Dinsel; two children, Greg (Beth) Keeton, Lorri "Kathy" (Steve) Brannan; three grandchildren, Kindell (Heather) Keeton, Katie (Gus) Kiebel, Thomas Brannan; two great-grandchildren, Haleigh and Brayden Woodyard, Sister, Sherry Snell; two brothers, Johnny Stephens, Corky Schull; as well as extended family. A visitation will be held on Tuesday September 29, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd, Fairborn, where a funeral service will be held on Wednesday September 30, 2020 at 12 P.M., Pastor Matt McFarland officiating. Burial will follow in the Byron Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff at Friends Care Center for all their support. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.



Published in Greene County Dailies from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
