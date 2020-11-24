VANDALIA — Jeri Frances Camden, age 81 formerly of Vandalia, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at Story Point Assisted Living in Troy. She was born on January 20, 1939 in Xenia, Ohio the daughter of Eldon & Ica Mae (Thornton) Thorn. She was a member of St. Christopher Catholic Church. She is survived by her 3 daughters and sons-in-law Michele and Phil Moore, Angela and Brian Ludwig, and Danielle and Todd Camden-Albright, 9 grandchildren Benjamin Penny, Alyssa & Stuart McCullom, Kylee & Kevin Jones, Kourtni & Derek Mayberry, Sadie Moore, Ashley Albright, Keegan & Jon Jenkins, Jacob & Allie Albright and Kennedy Ludwig, 7 great grandchildren Chase, Zevin, Zaylynn, William, Callie, Kamden and Violet; several nieces and nephews and special friends Jean & George Hardin and their girls. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 60 years William L. Camden in 2014. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Jeri's name to Crossroads Hospice, 8069 Washington Village Dr., Dayton, Ohio 45458 or Alzheimer's Association 31 W. Whipp Rd., Dayton. Ohio 45459.Condloences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.