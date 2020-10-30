XENIA — Jerry N. Jones, age 53, of Xenia passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Sycamore Hospital. He was born March 8, 1967 in Portsmouth, Virginia, the son of Jerry D. and the late Connie Sue (Franks) Jones. In addition to his father, Jerry is survived by his wife, Shirley (Schrier) Jones; his son: Craig (Lucy) Jones of Centerville; granddaughters: Morgan Hope Jones and Arianna Hughes and sister: Angela Johnson of Dayton; as well as numerous cousins and other relatives. Jerry was preceded in death by his mother and his aunts: Madge Tolle; Vivian Jones Funk; Rosalee Hartman; Evelyn Engle; grandmother: Carabell Jones and his cousin: Gary Tolle. He had been the owner of Jones Construction and was a certified electrician. He enjoyed working on cars. His passion was collecting and selling Red Line Hot Wheel cars and he was known throughout that community as FrostyPlow. Services will be held 1 PM Monday, November 2nd at McColaugh Funeral Home, 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia with his father, Chaplain Jerry Jones officiating. He will be interred at Sugar Grove Cemetery, Wilmington, Ohio. A walk through visitation will be held at the funeral home 12 Noon Monday until the time of service. Due to COVID19 masks and social distancing will be observed. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.