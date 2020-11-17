1/1
Joanne (Eakins) Mays
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

XENIA — Joanne (Eakins) Mays, 82, of Jamestown, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital following a brief illness. She was born January 12, 1938, in Xenia, Ohio, the daughter of Howard and Helen Kirk Eakins. She retired from WPAFB in 1970 to raise her family after a 14 year career. She was a member of the Jamestown Church of Christ and loved children and babysat for many in the Jamestown area. She is survived by a daughter, Roxanne (Keith) Chaney, Jamestown, a son, Kirk Mays, Beavercreek, four grandchildren, Austin, Tori, Jarrod and Jakob, two sister-in-laws Doris Eakins and Elizabeth (Babe) Eakins, a brother-in-law Jon Mays. She is also survived by several cousins, nieces and nephews, and many close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents & step father Raymond Ellinger, her husband, Harold Lee Mays, on April 21, 1999, and by two brothers, Delbert Wayne Eakins and Robert I. Eakins, Sr. Joanne will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. There will be no services due to the current restrictions, she will be laid to rest in Woodlawn Cemetery, Bowersville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Jamestown Church of Christ 152 W Washington St. 45335. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greene County Dailies from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Neeld Funeral Home
1276 North Detroit Street
Xenia, OH 45385
937-372-3564
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved