XENIA — Joanne (Eakins) Mays, 82, of Jamestown, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital following a brief illness. She was born January 12, 1938, in Xenia, Ohio, the daughter of Howard and Helen Kirk Eakins. She retired from WPAFB in 1970 to raise her family after a 14 year career. She was a member of the Jamestown Church of Christ and loved children and babysat for many in the Jamestown area. She is survived by a daughter, Roxanne (Keith) Chaney, Jamestown, a son, Kirk Mays, Beavercreek, four grandchildren, Austin, Tori, Jarrod and Jakob, two sister-in-laws Doris Eakins and Elizabeth (Babe) Eakins, a brother-in-law Jon Mays. She is also survived by several cousins, nieces and nephews, and many close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents & step father Raymond Ellinger, her husband, Harold Lee Mays, on April 21, 1999, and by two brothers, Delbert Wayne Eakins and Robert I. Eakins, Sr. Joanne will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. There will be no services due to the current restrictions, she will be laid to rest in Woodlawn Cemetery, Bowersville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Jamestown Church of Christ 152 W Washington St. 45335. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.