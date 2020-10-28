JAMESTOWN — John Fent 90, of Jamestown, passed away Sunday October 18, 2020 at Hospice of Dayton. He was born November 26, 1929 in Xenia, Ohio, to Carl Elden and Dorothy Ruth Jenks Fent. John enjoyed collecting and maintaining historical cars and serviced the cars and mowers of his family and friends. Along with his father, Carl Fent, John co- owned Dayton South Eastern Bus Line and worked, for a short time, at American Buildings and did air-conditioning work for many area farmers. John is survived by his daughter, Brenda Smallwood (Bill); grandchildren: Skylar William Smallwood, Tanner Reis Smallwood; niece, Lori Howard and nephew, Bob Brill. He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lee Fent; parents, Carl and Dorothy Fent, step-mother, Zeva Fent; grandson, Eric Fernatt and stepsister, Jean Rich. Memorial graveside service, for immediate family and close friends, will be held on Friday October 30, 2020 at 11:00A.M. at Silvercreek II Cemetery in Jamestown, Ohio.