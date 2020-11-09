XENIA — John Micheal Holston, 66, of Xenia, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020. John was born November 5, 1954, in St. Louis, Missouri. He was the owner, president, and the heart of Xenia Glass and Lock, Inc. John is survived by his wife, Karen Holston, whom he married July 21, 1977, a daughter, Jessica (Tim) Webster, Jamestown, two sons, Brian (Jerilyn) Holston, and Eric (Toi) Holston, of Xenia, six grandchildren, three sisters, Patricia (Lee) Coppock, Titusville, FL, Marian (Greg) Hoey, and Jaci McKee, of Xenia, a brother, Charlie Holston, Loveland, CO, by several nieces and nephews, and by many close friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Janet Hamby. John was a loving husband, father and papaw. He was a natural born leader, who had a way of motivating and bringing out the best in others. He will forever be missed by all who knew and loved him. Graveside services will be held at Woodland Cemetery, Xenia on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Sarcoma Foundation of America, 9899 Main St, Ste 204, Damascus, MD 20872. www.curesarcoma.org Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.