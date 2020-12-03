BELLBROOK — John T. Holton Jr., age 76, passed away Saturday November 28, 2020. John was born August 14, 1944, to the late John and Ida (Watts) Holton Sr. John graduated from Bellbrook High School, in 1962. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. John was a Deputy Sherriff for the Greene County Sherriff's Department for 25 years. He served on the board of directors for Greene County Fish and Game, and was a member of OGCA. John is preceded in death by a brother; Jim Foote, and grandson; Reed Sawyer. He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Claudine Holton, children; Leslie Clements, Christine (Brett) Rapp, Kendra Barley and Fiancé Brian Day, Robert (Yvonne) Holton, and Kriste (DJ) England, grandchildren; Kaden Holton, Ethan (Michaela) Rapp, Kaile (Nick) Severance, Allison Rapp, Jake England, Zoe Holton, Declan Holton, and Paige Holton, great-grandchildren; Jacklyn, Railynn, and John Oliver, brother; Richard (Gloria) Foote, brother-in-law; Claude Smiley, sister-in-law; Nikki Smiley; as well as, numerous family members and friends. Services are being held privately. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.