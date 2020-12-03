1/1
John T. Holton Jr.
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

BELLBROOK — John T. Holton Jr., age 76, passed away Saturday November 28, 2020. John was born August 14, 1944, to the late John and Ida (Watts) Holton Sr. John graduated from Bellbrook High School, in 1962. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. John was a Deputy Sherriff for the Greene County Sherriff's Department for 25 years. He served on the board of directors for Greene County Fish and Game, and was a member of OGCA. John is preceded in death by a brother; Jim Foote, and grandson; Reed Sawyer. He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Claudine Holton, children; Leslie Clements, Christine (Brett) Rapp, Kendra Barley and Fiancé Brian Day, Robert (Yvonne) Holton, and Kriste (DJ) England, grandchildren; Kaden Holton, Ethan (Michaela) Rapp, Kaile (Nick) Severance, Allison Rapp, Jake England, Zoe Holton, Declan Holton, and Paige Holton, great-grandchildren; Jacklyn, Railynn, and John Oliver, brother; Richard (Gloria) Foote, brother-in-law; Claude Smiley, sister-in-law; Nikki Smiley; as well as, numerous family members and friends. Services are being held privately. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greene County Dailies from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McColaugh Funeral Home
826 North Detroit Street
Xenia, OH 45385
937-372-1102
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved