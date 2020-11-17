XENIA — Joseph B. "Joe" Carrico, Sr., 77, of Xenia, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020, at the VA Medical Center Victory Ridge Hospice, Dayton. He was born January 16, 1943, in Clarksburg, West Virginia, the son of Joseph and Priscilla Carrico. After graduating from high school, Joe enlisted in the Air Force at the age of 17. While stationed at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Joe met and married Janet Compton with whom he shared 58 wonderful years. Joe was in the car business for over 30 years where he never met a stranger and made many great friends. He is survived by his wife, Janet (Compton) Carrico, two daughters and six grandchildren, Kelly (Don) Simpson (Jenna, Jake and Riley) of Maineville, Lisa (Kent) Oldham (Zach, Max and Clayton) of Mason, his son, Joseph B. "Joey" (Billie) Carrico, Jr. of Xenia and his beloved dog, Gigi. Joe is also survived by his sister, Roseann (Jeff) Grinnan, sister-in-law Vicki Gustafson, by several nieces and nephews, and by many close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and by his sister, Connie Smith. Joe and his wife loved camping with their children and grandchildren as often as possible, all over the US, and made many wonderful memories. He also looked forward to annual hunting trips with his son where they both enjoyed more than the hunt itself. Joe and his wife spent many years at their home on Norris Lake, boating and riding 4 wheelers. Joe loved spending an evening outside with the ones he loved. He wasn't much for movies, shows or fancy dinners, but his family meant everything to him. There was nothing more he would rather do than play cornhole, have a beer, grill burgers and enjoy quality time with loved ones. He was well known for his phrases such as "Dagummit, Yeah Boy, Just a Skosh, Hey Kiddo, and You Betcha." Joe will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. A private graveside service will be held at Woodland Cemetery, Xenia. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Dayton VA Medical Center Hospice, 4100 W. Third St., Dayton, OH, 45417, in his memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www. NeeldFuneralHome.com.