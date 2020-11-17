1/1
Joseph B. "Joe" Carrico Sr.
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

XENIA — Joseph B. "Joe" Carrico, Sr., 77, of Xenia, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020, at the VA Medical Center Victory Ridge Hospice, Dayton. He was born January 16, 1943, in Clarksburg, West Virginia, the son of Joseph and Priscilla Carrico. After graduating from high school, Joe enlisted in the Air Force at the age of 17. While stationed at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Joe met and married Janet Compton with whom he shared 58 wonderful years. Joe was in the car business for over 30 years where he never met a stranger and made many great friends. He is survived by his wife, Janet (Compton) Carrico, two daughters and six grandchildren, Kelly (Don) Simpson (Jenna, Jake and Riley) of Maineville, Lisa (Kent) Oldham (Zach, Max and Clayton) of Mason, his son, Joseph B. "Joey" (Billie) Carrico, Jr. of Xenia and his beloved dog, Gigi. Joe is also survived by his sister, Roseann (Jeff) Grinnan, sister-in-law Vicki Gustafson, by several nieces and nephews, and by many close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and by his sister, Connie Smith. Joe and his wife loved camping with their children and grandchildren as often as possible, all over the US, and made many wonderful memories. He also looked forward to annual hunting trips with his son where they both enjoyed more than the hunt itself. Joe and his wife spent many years at their home on Norris Lake, boating and riding 4 wheelers. Joe loved spending an evening outside with the ones he loved. He wasn't much for movies, shows or fancy dinners, but his family meant everything to him. There was nothing more he would rather do than play cornhole, have a beer, grill burgers and enjoy quality time with loved ones. He was well known for his phrases such as "Dagummit, Yeah Boy, Just a Skosh, Hey Kiddo, and You Betcha." Joe will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. A private graveside service will be held at Woodland Cemetery, Xenia. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Dayton VA Medical Center Hospice, 4100 W. Third St., Dayton, OH, 45417, in his memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www. NeeldFuneralHome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greene County Dailies from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Neeld Funeral Home
1276 North Detroit Street
Xenia, OH 45385
937-372-3564
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved