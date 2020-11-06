1/1
JAMESTOWN — Joyce Ann Swearingen of Shawnee Lake, Jamestown passed away November 2, 2020, at the Kettering Medical Center in Kettering, OH. She was born March 2, 1947, to Everett and C. Eleanora Haines in Springfield, OH. Joyce was a graduate of Greenview High School. She was a member of the First Church of Christ on Ledbetter Road in Xenia. She worked as a secretary for Super Valu, DP&L, 25 years as the clerk for Shawnee Hills Property Owners Association and 17 years for the Greene County Agricultural Society (Greene County Fair). She also took time away to be a stay at home mother. Joyce is survived by a devoted husband, Wayne L. Swearingen, whom she married January 6, 1973 in Xenia; and one daughter Kelli A. Swearingen of Mexco, MO; sister, Barbara Johnston of Bowersville, OH; several nieces and nephews; and close personal friend, Barbara Woolard of Xenia. She was preceded in death by her parents, Everett and C. Eleanora Haines; brother, William E. Haines; and brother-in-law, Max Johnston. Joyce will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her. She touched many people's lives with a kind heart and willingness to do what she could for them. Funeral Services will be held 1:00 PM Monday, November 9th, at McColaugh Funeral Home in Xenia, where calling hours will be held from 12:00 PM until the time of service. Burial will be held at Woodlawn-Bowersville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Kay Yow Cancer Fund, 2474 Walnut Street, PMB 331, Cary, NC 27518 www.kayyow.com. Due to COVID19 masks and social distancing will be observed.



