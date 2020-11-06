1/1
Joyce C. Dunaway
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

FAIRBORN — Joyce C. Dunaway, age 88 of Fairborn, passed away Tuesday November 3, 2020 at Wright Rehab and Healthcare. She was born April 22, 1932 in Floyd Co., Kentucky, the daughter of the late Robert and Leona (Boyd) Morgan. Joyce was employed in housekeeping at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, retiring after 35 years of service. Devout in her faith, Joyce was an ordained minister, along with her husband, George, with the Faith Gospel Lighthouse in Fairborn. For the last three years she has resided at Wright Rehab and Healthcare where she enjoyed, music, playing the guitar, and she loved praising the Lord. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, George; a son, Mitchell Dunaway; 3 brothers, infant Preston, Benjamin, Richard, and Phillip; and sisters, Evelyn and Gertrude. She is survived by a brother, Phillip (Sharon) Morgan of Fairborn; nephew, Thomas & Barbara Jones; niece, Rosemarie and her daughter Jennie; as well as other extended family and friends. A funeral service will be held on Monday November 9, 2020 at 11:00 A.M.at the Uplifted Community Church, 4251 Powell Rd., Huber Heights, with her great great nephew, Pastor Branden Jones officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service at the church. Burial will follow at the Woodside Cemetery in Middletown. There won't be a procession, we will meet at the cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greene County Dailies from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Belton Stroup Funeral Home
422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road
Fairborn, OH 45324
937-879-0800
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved