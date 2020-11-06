FAIRBORN — Joyce C. Dunaway, age 88 of Fairborn, passed away Tuesday November 3, 2020 at Wright Rehab and Healthcare. She was born April 22, 1932 in Floyd Co., Kentucky, the daughter of the late Robert and Leona (Boyd) Morgan. Joyce was employed in housekeeping at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, retiring after 35 years of service. Devout in her faith, Joyce was an ordained minister, along with her husband, George, with the Faith Gospel Lighthouse in Fairborn. For the last three years she has resided at Wright Rehab and Healthcare where she enjoyed, music, playing the guitar, and she loved praising the Lord. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, George; a son, Mitchell Dunaway; 3 brothers, infant Preston, Benjamin, Richard, and Phillip; and sisters, Evelyn and Gertrude. She is survived by a brother, Phillip (Sharon) Morgan of Fairborn; nephew, Thomas & Barbara Jones; niece, Rosemarie and her daughter Jennie; as well as other extended family and friends. A funeral service will be held on Monday November 9, 2020 at 11:00 A.M.at the Uplifted Community Church, 4251 Powell Rd., Huber Heights, with her great great nephew, Pastor Branden Jones officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service at the church. Burial will follow at the Woodside Cemetery in Middletown. There won't be a procession, we will meet at the cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.