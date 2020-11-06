1/
Kenneth W. Hill
ENON — Kenneth W. Hill, 70, of Enon, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020 in Dayton at the VA Hospice. He was born December 17, 1949 in Scottsburg, Indiana to the late Ford and Ruby Hill. Kenneth was an Army Vietnam Veteran and a member of the George Rogers Clark Memorial V.F.W. Post 8437. He was a retired press room foreman from Troy Daily News. Kenneth is survived by his wife of 42 years, Sandra K. (Bird) Hill of Enon, whom he met while working at Fairborn Daily Herald in 1976. They have a son D. Brandon Hill. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents. There may be a gathering at the George Rogers Clark Memorial V.F.W. post 8437. Adkins Funeral Home, Enon, is assisting Kenneth's family with his final wishes. www.adkinsfunerals.com



Published in Greene County Dailies from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
