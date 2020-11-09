FAIRBORN — Kenneth Wayne Domigan, age 81 of Fairborn, passed away Saturday October 31, 2020. He was born October 1, 1939 in Dayton, the son of the late Kenneth and Wilma (Blowers) Domigan. Wayne was the co-owner of Minute Lane Car Wash in Fairborn for 37 years. In addition to his wife he was preceded in death by his wife, Nelda; and brother, Danny Domigan. Wayne is survived by his daughter, Susan Perry; and grandson Michael Mason (Jason Ward). Private services were held by the family. If desired memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn.