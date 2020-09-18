XENIA — Kentrell Jenkins, 28, of Xenia, Ohio passed away on September 10, 2020 in his residence. Service will be held on Saturday September 19, 2020 at Emmanuel Baptist Church 1120 South Detroit Street, Xenia, Ohio. Visitation will be 10:30am -11:30am until time of service which will be 11:30am with Pastor William Urschel officiating. Social distancing protocol will be observed, and face mask will be required. Interment will follow at Cherry Grove Cemetery. Arrangements to Porter Qualls Freeman Funeral Home.