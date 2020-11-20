1/1
Larry Steven Smith
FAIRBORN — Larry Steven Smith, age 73, formerly of Enon, OH, passed away peacefully to his eternal home in heaven on Saturday, October 31, 2020. He was residing at the Masonic Home in Springfield, OH. Larry was born on December 31, 1946. He grew up in Fairborn, OH. He is survived by a son, Steven (Linda) Pittman; sisters, Karen (Larry) Carr, Cheryl (Bill) Prater, Becky (David) Brewer, Donna Beltz; former spouse and friend, Cheryl Smith. Larry was very proud to be a member of the Morning Star Lodge #795. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Enon Cemetery with Pastor Earl Litman presiding. The family would like to thank each and every member of the Masonic Home staff for the loving care they provided Larry. To leave a memory of Larry or a special message for the family please visit NewcomerDayton.com. Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions is caring for the family.



Published in Greene County Dailies from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
8250 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
513-873-6696
