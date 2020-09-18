1/1
Lee Alan Janzow
BEAVERCREEK — Janzow, Lee Alan Age 43, passed away suddenly on Sunday, September 13, 2020. He is preceded in death by his father Edward F. Janzow. He is survived by his mother Treva L. Janzow (Barbre) and daughters Kylie Janzow and Mychaela Janzow. Lee had worked at Frontier Technology Corporation until 2017. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Graveside services to celebrate Lee's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Valley View Memorial Gardens. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



Published in Greene County Dailies from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
