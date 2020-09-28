1/
Margaret E. (Winther) Feucht
CEDARVILLE — Margaret E. (Winther) Feucht, 94, of Cedarville, went Home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Heartland of Beavercreek. She was born February 22, 1926, in Portland, Oregon, the daughter of Syver and Marie Moe Winther. She was a former member of the First Assembly of God, Springfield, and retired from WPAFB. For several years after World War II, she was a secretary for General Omar Bradley at the Veteran's Administration in Minneapolis, MN. She is survived by two grandchildren, Karl (Kristen) Feucht, Elizabethtown, PA, and Elisabeth (Justin) Herbert, Tulsa, Oklahoma; four great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Rosemary Feucht, Cedarville; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Paul (Patsy) Feucht, Lakeland, Florida; by numerous nieces and nephews, and by many close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Karl J. Feucht, on November 17, 2013, a son, Donald D. Feucht, by four sisters, and a brother. Margaret will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Private graveside services will be held by the family at Heritage Hills Memory Gardens, Springboro. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a favorite charity in her memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.



Published in Greene County Dailies from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
Neeld Funeral Home
1276 North Detroit Street
Xenia, OH 45385
937-372-3564
