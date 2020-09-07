1/2
Margaret R. "Peggy" (Spicuzza) Jaime
CONVERSE, Texas — Margaret R. "Peggy" (Spicuzza) Jaime, age 61 of Converse, TX, formerly of Fairborn, passed away Wednesday September 2, 2020. She was born April 2, 1959 in Chelsea, Mass., the daughter of John I., Sr. and Helen J. (Kleiner) Spicuzza. Margaret served her country in the U.S. Air Force as a laboratory tech and followed her military service with employment at Dayton Children's Medical Center and more recently Brooke Army Medical Center. She was very crafty and focused on making handmade greeting cards for family and friends. Survivors include her husband of 24 years, Antonio "Tony" Jaime; her parents of Fairborn; eight siblings, John, Jr. (Beth) Spicuzza, Debbie (Rex) Willett, Kathy Spicuzza, Sandi (Bart) Chess, Patty (Ray) Marcano, Brenda Spicuzza, Mary (Paul) Lanese, Michelle (James) Kennedy; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. The family would like to extend a special thank you to her niece, Angela Franks for her loving care; Peggy was like a second mother to her. A funeral service will be held on Friday September 11, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn. The family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. until the time of service and asks that masks be worn if attending. Burial with military honors will be held next week at the Houston National Cemetery in Houston, TX. Memorial contributions may be made to the Fisher/Nightingale Houses, PO Box 33871, Wright-Patterson AFB, OH 45433. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Belton Stroup Funeral Home
Belton Stroup Funeral Home
422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road
Fairborn, OH 45324
937-879-0800
