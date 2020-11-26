XENIA — Marilynn Ardeth Foskuhl Mayﬁeld, 91, of Xenia died Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Greenwood Manor. She was born September 8, 1929 in Dayton, the daughter of Jacob and Edna (Gunder) Foskhul. Marilynn graduated from Fairmont High School. Marilynn loved her family. Phone conversations always ended with, "We love you too!" even till the end. She will always be remembered for her skills with Jeopardy, Scrabble, Dominoes and other fun games. Marilynn knew words no one knew in a very competitive game of scrabble. Marilynn never met a stranger. People always enjoyed seeing her out and about at the grocery, church or Bob Evans catching up on each other's lives. She always had a kind word and smile for everyone. Many of the neighborhood kids considered her the neighborhood mom who allowed them into her home for spirited fellowship. When someone was sick or lost a loved one, Marilynn was quick to lend a helping hand even if it meant a long walk or a bus drive since she herself never learned to drive. Marilynn and Charley Ross enjoyed activities at the Golden Age Senior Citizens Center including lunch, holiday parties, games, line dancing and overnight trips. She also loved swimming at the YMCA. Marilynn was an active member of the Evangelical UMC. She is survived by her sons, Kenneth (Michele) and David (Jeanmarie); three grandchildren: one great grandson and a great-grandchild on the way; brother, Frederick Foskhul (Marilyn); and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Charley Ross Mayfield; parents; sister, Donna Foskuhl; brother, Herbert Foskuhl and an infant sister Shirley. The family is very thankful for the loving care Marilynn received at Greenewood Manor Nursing Home where she resided for many years. Graveside services will be held 1:00 PM Monday, November 30th at Valley View Memorial Gardens in Xenia, with Pastor Thomas Hite officiating. Per Governor DeWine's COV|D19 mandate, masks and social distancing is required. A Memorial Mass will be held 8:30 AM Thursday, December 3rd at St. Faustina Catholic Church in Fulshear, Texas with Fr. Dat Hoang presiding. Masks are required. A celebration of Marilynn's life is planned in Xenia, OH when it is safe for all family and friends to come together hopefully Spring 2021. It will be announced through social media outlets. In lieu of ﬂowers, please consider making a donation in her name to the Alzheimer's Association, alz.org.