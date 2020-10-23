1/1
Martha Jean (McClendon) Jones
WILBERFORCE — Martha Jean (McClendon) Jones of Wilberforce, Ohio passed away on October 17th, 2020 at Hospice of Dayton. She was 90 years old. She was the eldest of six children, born September 20th, 1930 in Columbus, Ohio to the late James and Gertrude (Long) McClendon. She is also preceded in death by her husband Frank G. Jones, her sister Trudy Robinson and her brother Starling McClendon. Martha graduated from South High School in Columbus, Ohio and received a Bachelor degree in Education from The Ohio State University. Martha was an elementary school teacher in Kansas City, Kansas. After raising her four children, she returned to education at Wilberforce University in the Reading Lab, Computer Lab, and Co-op Placement Center. She is survived by 3 siblings: Sherman (Liz) McClendon, Ruth Royal and Lloyd McClendon all of Columbus; 4 children: Jennifer Czuprynski of Wilberforce, Frank J.G. (Amy) Jones of California, Jonathan Jones of California, and Michael Jones of Colorado; 9 grandchildren: Susan (Craig Zesiger), Frank C., Alex, Meghan (Kurtis McQueary), Shaide, Payton, Isabella, Kevin and Jaden, 3 great grandchildren: Blayre, Killian, Carter; and one great granddaughter due April 2021. Martha was a devoted mother and grandmother and will be sincerely missed by all who knew her. Her family would like to thank all of the friends, neighbors, and Hospice home care staff for their support and comfort during this time of sorrow. Online condolences may be made to the family @ www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com



Published in Greene County Dailies from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McColaugh Funeral Home
826 North Detroit Street
Xenia, OH 45385
937-372-1102
