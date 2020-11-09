UNION CITY — Mary Alice Harris, age 65, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020. She was born November 11, 1954, to the late William L. and Camilla (Hunter) Harris. Mary, a disabled person, lived with her parents in Yellow Springs and in Xenia until 2005, when she took up residence at Union Cristal Manor, in Union City, OH. There she attended Art Space, where she avidly participated in life skills training such as cooking and money management, and in art skills such as painting. She was also a star bowler on the bowling team. Mary was dearly loved by her family, the UCM staff, and her friends, and she will be greatly missed. She is survived by her brother, William J. Harris, and his wife, Susan; her niece, Kate E. Harris; and her great niece, Emma Sophia Cuevas, all of Brooklyn, N.Y. She will be privately interred at Glen Forest Cemetery in Yellow Springs, OH. Arrangements in care of McColaugh Funeral Home.