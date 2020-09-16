1/1
Mary Ellen Smith
XENIA — Mary Ellen Smith, age 81, passed away Monday September 14, 2020. She was born September 14, 1939, to the late Edgar Ray and Roenah Ruth Sprinkle Calvert. Mary is preceded in death by her parents, husband; Kellis Jack Smith Sr, daughter; Deborah Smith, son; Jerry Smith, and brothers; Eugene and Paul Calvert. Mary was a 1957 graduate of Bryan High School and work for YSI for 33 years. She is survived by her son Kellis Jack (Victoria) Smith Jr., daughter; Phyllis Lytle (Mark), daughter-in-law; Judy Smith, 10 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great-grandchildren. Services will be held privately per Mary's wishes. Memorial donations may be made to New Jasper Township, in Mary's honor. Online condolences may be made at mccolaughfuneralhome.com



Published in Greene County Dailies from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McColaugh Funeral Home
826 North Detroit Street
Xenia, OH 45385
937-372-1102
Memories & Condolences

