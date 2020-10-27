1/1
Mary S. Keeton
1930 - 2020
MEDINA — Mary S. Keeton, 90, of Medina, formerly of Wadsworth, Ohio, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020, at Medina Meadows. She was born September 23, 1930, in Magoffin County, Kentucky, the daughter of Oscar and Vada Coffee Jenkins. She attended the Eastern Road Church of God, Rittman. She is survived by a daughter, Marilyn S. (David) Petsche, Richfield, a son, Michael R. (Elizabeth) Keeton, Medina, 9 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren, two sisters, Carol Shinkle and Regina Ireland, of Jamestown, by several nieces and nephews, and by many close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Glendell R. Keeton, on December 23, 2003, a daughter, Cynthia Ann Long, a great granddaughter, Madison Nicole Long, a great grandson, Michael Paul Ferraiuolo, a great-great granddaughter, Lillian Grace Long, by four sisters, Hazel Miller, Georgia Liming, Chris Loviska and Minnie Linthicum, and by four brothers, Hollie, Ollie, James, and William Jenkins. Mary will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Private graveside services will be held by the family at Silvercreek Township Cemetery, Jamestown. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 31 W. Whipp Rd., Dayton, Ohio, 45459, in her memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.



Published in Greene County Dailies from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
