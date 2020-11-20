BEAVERCREEK — Melissa Yvonne Stafford, 34, of Beavercreek died Thursday November 19, 2020 at Soin Medical Center. She was born February 26, 1986, in Xenia the daughter of David and Lisa (Addis) Stafford. Melissa worked as a Secretary for the Greene County for Clerk of Courts and as a Child Support Agent. She attended A House of Prayer Church in Xenia. Melissa was a volunteer with Golden Age Seniors. Melissa is survived by her son, Joey Arnett; parents, David and Lisa (Addis) Stafford of Xenia; brother, Jacob (Jamie) Stafford of Xenia; grandmother, Melva Cannon of Tulsa, OK; niece, Jaleigh Stafford; nephew, Jordan Stafford; uncles, Scott Addis of Alamogordo, NM, Randy Johnson of Tulsa, OK and John Stafford of Xenia; and aunt, Joan Roberts of Washington Court House. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, November 24th at McColaugh Funeral Home in Xenia, where friends may call from 10:00 AM until the time of services. Burial will follow at Valley View Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com. Due to the COVID19 statewide mandate, social distancing and mask will be required.