XENIA — Michael Thomas "Mike" Ungard, 85, of Xenia, passed away on November 25, 2020, at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. He was born September 24, 1935, in Xenia, Ohio, the son of Dr. William T. and Virginia K. (Johnson) Ungard. He was a veteran of the United States Army and attended the University of Cincinnati. Mike served the Xenia community throughout his life as a teacher, coach, umpire and most notably as sports reporter and editor at the Xenia Daily Gazette and Beavercreek News – a career that spanned nearly 40 years. Mike was fondly known as "The Nude Knob" while at the Xenia Daily Gazette and shared a Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the 1974 Xenia tornado. He was a long-time member of the Xenia United Presbyterian Church and previously served as a deacon and elder. His lifelong passion was sports, and he was inducted into the Xenia Athletic Hall of Fame in 2012, as well as the Beavercreek Athletic Hall of Fame in 2002. He is survived by his wife, Carole J. (Epple) Ungard, whom he married, June 19, 1965, a son, M. Todd Ungard, San Francisco, CA, three daughters, Wendy J. Ungard (Scott Ostholthoff), Loveland, Leesa E. (Matt) Poole, Springboro and Michele (John) Yost, Wrightsville, PA; four grandchildren, Elle, Nicholas, Alec and Jillian and a brother, Nicholas J. "Nick" Ungard of Dayton. Mike is also survived by several nieces, nephews and many close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and by a brother, William L. Ungard. Mike loved his family, was an accomplished golfer and an avid fan of the Cincinnati Bearcats, Reds and Bengals. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Xenia High School Sports Hall of Fame, c/o Xenia Community Schools Foundation, 334 W. Market St., Xenia, OH, 45385, in his memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.