FAIRBORN — Nannie Stidham, age 91 of Fairborn passed away Saturday October 3, 2020. She was born March 12, 1929 in Hilton, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Linzie and Polly (Lewis) Stidham. Nannie enjoyed playing guitar and spending time with family. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, William Stidham; siblings, Linzie Stidham, Jr., Myrtle Kidd, and Manuel Stidham. Nannie is survived by two daughters, Myrtle Wilson, Janice Stidham-Gibbs; son, Michael Stidham; 10 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; as well as nieces, nephews and extended family. A funeral will be held on Wednesday October 7, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Pastor Scott Spencer officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until the time of service. Burial will follow at Byron Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.



Published in Greene County Dailies from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Belton Stroup Funeral Home
422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road
Fairborn, OH 45324
937-879-0800
