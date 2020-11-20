1/
Neil Eugene Hartsock
1937 - 2020
XENIA — Neil Eugene Hartsock, age 83, of Xenia, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Hospice of Dayton. He was born July 19, 1937 in Xenia the son of Harold E. and Anna Margaret (Street) Hartsock. Neil was preceded in death by his parents: Harold E. Hartsock and Anna Margaret Buonocore, wife: Margaret (Gastiger) Hartsock; brothers: Donald L., Walter K., Harry K. and Larry E. Hartsock and sister: Candice Dutton. He is survived by his sons: Cris K. (Cindy) Hartsock of North Hampton and Neil A. Hartsock of Xenia; a brother: Jack Hartsock and sister: Rochelle A. Hargens; step-children: Brian, Douglas and Christopher Gastiger; 5 grandchildren: Cristopher K. Hartsock; Amber L. Bricker; Michael A. Hartsock; Nichole and Amanda Hartsock; 6 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Neil retired from Delco Products where he had been a payroll executive. He proudly served in the US Navy for 8 years, achieving the rank of Chief Petty Officer. He enjoyed wood working and spending time with his grandchildren. Neil also enjoyed attending horse races and the Dayton Dragon games with his friends Ron and Harry. A visitation will be held 4-6 PM Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at McColaugh Funeral Home, 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia. He will be buried with his wife 12 Noon Wednesday at Valley View Memorial Gardens, Xenia. Due to the recent COVID19 mandates, facial coverings and social distancing will be required. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.



Published in Greene County Dailies from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
McColaugh Funeral Home
NOV
25
Burial
12:00 PM
Valley View Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
McColaugh Funeral Home
826 North Detroit Street
Xenia, OH 45385
937-372-1102
