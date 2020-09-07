1/
Neva Joanne (Dean) Chambliss
1931 - 2020
XENIA — Neva Joanne (Dean) Chambliss, 89, of Xenia, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020, at Otterbein SeniorLife of Springboro. Neva was born May 21, 1931, in Xenia, Ohio, the daughter of Herbert S. and Marie Voorhees Dean. She attended the New Jasper United Methodist Church, and was a 1952 graduate of The Ohio State University. Neva served as librarian at Wright Patterson Air Force Base and the Greene County Public Library system. She is survived by her son, David (Kathy) Paice, Xenia, grandchildren, Shannon (Jon) Picking, Jordan (Mark) Townsend, and Alyson Paice, and great grandchildren, Henry and Audrey Picking. She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Lorena Brundage, and by a brother, Russell Dean. Neva will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Private graveside services will be held by the family in the Dean Family Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Dean Cemetery Fund, c/o Theresa Swaim, 4310 Barber Rd., Cedarville, OH, 45314, or to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH, 45420, in her memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com. The family would like to thank the staff of Otterbein of Springboro and Hospice of Dayton for their excellent care. A special thank you to Mechelle Wallace and Nancy Brooks for being so faithful in going the extra mile to brighten Neva's day.



Published in Greene County Dailies from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2020.
