MEDWAY — Norma J. Moore, age 88 of Medway, passed away Saturday October 31, 2020. She was born December 14, 1931 in West Liberty, KY, the daughter of the late Cecil Monroe and Fannie Cleo (Osborn) Dalton. Norma assisted her husband, Isom, in pastoring a church in Fairborn for many years. She was an avid vegetable gardener and canned much of her produce to enjoy the fruits of her labor through the winter months as well as share with family and friends. Norma was the proud first customer of the Mel-O-Dee restaurant and enjoyed many meals there over the years. Family was most important to Norma and she loved being a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend to many and will be missed by all who knew and loved her. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Isom; four brothers, Cecil, Oran, Edgar, and Burl Dalton; and three sisters, Gerildine Hinder, Mildred Minefield, and Ginnie Brown. Survivors include a son, Alan (Muriel) Moore; grandchildren, Chris (Nanette) Moore, Justin (Angie) Moore, Heather (Thomas) Sayre-Flick, Summer (Greg) Genette; great-grandchildren, Tyler Moore, Hunter Moore, Noah Flick; special daughter, Donna Moore Worthington; two brothers, Monty (Linda) Dalton, Bob (Sandra) Dalton; sister, Dorothy Gee; half brothers and sisters, Kenny Dalton, Bill Dalton, Jennie Riggsby, Bonnie Louise Dalton, Loretta Bartlett; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other extended family, and friends. A funeral service will be held on Friday November 6, 2020 at 12:00 noon at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Pastor H. Wesley Barnhill officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:30 A.M. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Byron Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.