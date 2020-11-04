XENIA — Norma Lee Rose, age 93, of Xenia, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 at Soin Medical Center. She was born April 6, 1927 in Mercerville, Ohio the daughter of Oscar and Mabel (Haner) Warren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband: Kenneth Earl Rose; son: Rick Rose; sister: Doris Hebble and brother: Conrad Fisher. Mrs. Rose is survived by her sons: Gary (Kelly) Rose of Ft. Worth, TX and Ronald Rose of Xenia; 4 grandchildren: Adrian, Daniel, David and Christina Rose; 4 great grandchildren and 3 sisters; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She retired from the OSSO Home in Xenia where she had been a cook. Previously she had been a cook with the Bellbrook School and worked at the McCall's Publishing/Dayton Press. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family. Graveside services will be held at 2 PM Wednesday at Silvercreek Cemetery, Jamestown. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.