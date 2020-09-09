1/1
Ogle Bargo
FAIRBORN — Ogle Bargo, age 87 passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 5, 2020. He was born December 28, 1932 in Salt Gum, Kentucky, the son of the late Will and Edna Bargo of Gray, Kentucky. Ogle retired from General Motors after 30 years of service. He also did carpentry work with Grover Brown. Ogle was a 50 year member of the Michael L. Finnell Lodge #711 of Fairborn, Ohio. He was a member of the Binghamtown Church in Middlesboro, Kentucky; and several square dance clubs in Ohio and Tennessee. Ogle enjoyed camping and traveling in his R.V.; as well as spending time with family. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Anna Mae Fees; brother, Otis Bargo; daughter, Barbara Sue Bargo; and great grand-daughter, Payton Fannin. Ogle is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Bessie; daughters, Linda (Tandy) Combs, Brenda Smalley; four grandchildren, Joshua Smalley, Cassie Smalley, Heather Robinson, Ashley Fannin; great- granddaughters, Kenzie Fannin and Anna Smalley. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday September 9, 2020 at 7:00 P.M., at Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Pastor Joe Holliday officiating. The family will receive friends will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. until the time of service and they ask the masks please be worn. Burial will follow on Friday at 11:00 A.M. at Cox Cemetery in Gray, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers memorial contribution may be made to the Preserve of Beavercreek. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
06:00 PM
Belton Stroup Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Belton Stroup Funeral Home
422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road
Fairborn, OH 45324
937-879-0800
