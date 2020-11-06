1/
Paislee Jane Smith
XENIA — Paislee Jane Smith born on October 17, 2020 earned her angel wings in the presence of her family on November 3, 2020. During her brief visit on Earth, she enjoyed her pacifier, laying on her belly, and being held close by her parents. She was so loved by all who met her and was the greatest blessing in the shortest time. Paislee is the daughter of Nicolas and Amanda (Brakeall) Smith. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her big brother: Landen Smith; grandparents: Rod and Jill Smith; Bob and Tara Brakeall; and Angie Hiney; Aunt: Katie Smith; Uncle and Aunt: Tommy and Maddie Smith; Uncles: Brad and Austin Flaugher and Jesse and Tucker Jervis; great grandparents: Wayne and Doris Grooms; Rogina Brakeall; Bev Smith Bob Hiney; Becky and Skip Gee; and Denise and Rick Anderson. Paislee was preceded in death by her great grandparents: Tom Smith and Richard "Dick" Brakeall. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Miami Valley Hospital NICU in Dayton, OH for their incredible care and support of Paislee and her family. A walk through visitation will be held 2-4 PM Sunday, November 7th at McColaugh Funeral Home, 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia. There will be a private funeral held to celebrate her life for the immediate family. Paislee will be laid to rest at the Spring Valley Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com. (Services in care of McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc. 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia.)



MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McColaugh Funeral Home
826 North Detroit Street
Xenia, OH 45385
937-372-1102
