ORLANDO, Fla. — Paul Christopher Brown, son of the late Charles L. and Prinella V. Brown was born in Waukegan, Il on October 12, 1955. He was called from labor to reward on Monday, October 5, 2020 in Orlando, FL. Paul graduated from Central State University with a B.A. in Political Science and a B.A.in History. He also obtained a B.A. in Spanish which included studies at the University of Puerto Rico in Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico. Mr. Brown was a member of the Wilberforce Lodge #21, Phi Alpha Theta Historical Society, Optimist International and served in various capacities with other professional organizations. He retired from Greene County Job and Family Services in June of 2017. He held positions with Tecumseh Consortium/Job Training Partnership Act; Greene County Community Action Council; City of Chicago Mayor's Office of Employment and Training; Panama Canal Commission Office of General Counsel; U.S. Army-Panama Medical-Dental Army Corps and Central State University Fire Department. He was adored and loved by his family and his presence will be sorely missed. He was preceded in death by his parents Charles L. and Prinella V. Brown; and sons, Paul D. Brown, and Christopher Brown. He leaves to cherish his memory and celebrate his life: children; Reina Christine Brown, Koko Aileen Brown and Terrance Eugene Stevens, Xenia, OH; and their mother Alma A. Brown; brothers: Charles L. (Gracia) Brown Jr. of Columbus, OH, Richard A. (Kathleen) Brown of Fox Lake, IL; Haile (Ashaki) Israel of St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands; sisters: Pamela (Lauritz) Tranberg, Virginia Beach, VA, Viola Perrin, Detroit MI; grandchildren: Marah Corrine Stevens, Dayton, OH, Cora Ianna Stevens, Evansville, IN, Robert Lee Vela, Jr., Maliyah Ianna Tye, Jaiya Rain Wilson, and Marley Christine Brown, Xenia, OH; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and many friends. A Drive-In Memorial Service will take place on Saturday, October 24 at Victory Life Christian Center, 1862 U.S. 68 S, Xenia, OH. Dr. Marjorie J. Brown officiating. Service will begin at 1:00 pm. It is asked you remain in your cars and masks are requested. A final service will be held in Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville, IL at the convenience of the family.