Ramon C. Benasutti
1962 - 2020
FAIRBORN — On Tuesday, October 13th, 2020, Ramon C. Benasutti, proud father of three children, peacefully passed away at age 58. Ramon was born on May 22nd, 1962 in Dayton, OH to Dean and Joanne Benasutti. He attained an Associate degree in Electrical Engineering and worked at Trimble Inc. for 30 years. On August 25th, 1990, he married Gayla Vance. Together they raised two daughters, Mary and Lily, and one son, Samuel. Ramon was an avid outdoorsman and particularly active when it came to hunting and hiking throughout Ohio and the Midwest. He enjoyed sharing these moments with his children and helping them build a solid respect for nature. Ramon is survived by his father Dean, his mother Joanne, his Brothers Joe, Jerry, and Andy, his Sister Julie, and his three children, Mary, Lily, and Sam. A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 29th, 2020 at Burcham Tobias Funeral Home on 119 E. Main St. from 6pm to 8pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted on Friday, October 30th at Mary, Help of Christians on 954 N. Maple Ave. beginning at 10am. This will be followed by burial at St. Paul's Catholic Cemetery, 500 West Fairfield Yellow Springs Rd, Yellow Springs.



Published in Greene County Dailies from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Burcham Tobias Funeral Home
OCT
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Mary, Help of Christians
