JAMESTOWN — Richard Harley Hughes, 79, passed away Wednesday November 25, 2020 at his Jamestown, He was a member of Church of Christ in Christian Union, in Jamestown, where he served as a trustee and he was a member of Fraternal Order of Eagles. Richard is survived by his wife, Alice Hughes; children: Angela Wilkins (Russ), Sena Harris (Dale), Karen Heinz (Dan), Richard Hughes (Brenda); grandchildren: Nicholas Starns (Katie), Joseph Starns (Victoria), Jeremy Starns, Ashley Turvey (Kyle), Jeremy Spradlin, Brady Harris, Haley Harris, David Woolslayer (Courtney), Lisa Chaney (Dave Anderson), Cindy McClain (Darrell), Michael Woolslayer (Billie Jean), Ricky Woolslayer, Tim Wilkins (Kara), Jason Wilkins (Jenny), Danyelle Saunders (Tyler), Allison Heinz (Austin Conner), Curstin Griffin, Courtney Murray, Breanna Stanley, Brandy Stanley, Clayton Kimmey, Lily Kimmey, Ivy Kimmey; great-grandchildren: Addison, who was Richard's caregiver, Rylie, Braydon McClain; Elena, Damon Chaney; Truman, Jason, Kai, Margaux Woolslayer; Nolan, Avery, Tyler Wilkins; Noah, Nikko, Nakita, Harley, Natalya, Alora Starns; Mckinzie Saunders; Killian Turvey; Bradley Miller; William, Wallace, Tristan"Little Buddy" Vogel; brothers: Everett Hughes (Shirley), Ralph Hughes, Russell Hughes (Star); sister, Jennifer Bush (Vernon); special nieces, Rhonda Hall and Betty Pacholka; very special friend, Mary Hedger (Ed). Richard is preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Alan Hughes, Elton Hughes, Roger Hughes, James Hughes, Dale Hughes, Michael Hughes; sisters: Jeannette Hughes, Jane Payton, Reba Finley and Karen Cox. Services will be held Saturday, December 05, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Church of Christ in Christian Union in Jamestown, Ohio, where friends may call one hour prior to the service. Mark Harber will be officiating. Cremation will be scheduled after the service. Condolences to Richard's family may be made to: www.powerskellfuneralhome.com