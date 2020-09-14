XENIA — Richard "Dick" Kolozsi, age 85, passed away on September 11, 2020. He was born July 14, 1935 in Crescent, Ohio, the son of the late Barney Kolozsi and Rose (Nagy) Kolozsi. He graduated from Martin's Ferry High School in 1954. He served in the United States Army from 1958-1960. Dick worked at Duriron Company for nineteen years. In 1980, he and his brother-in-law, Robert Moore, went into farming together, creating R & R Farms. Dick was a member of Oldtown United Methodist Church and was an avid bowler, enjoying bowling with his brother and nephews. He is proceeded in death by his brother Barney and sister-in-law Martha Kolozsi, his nephew Kelly Kolozsi, niece Laura George Elsa, and brother-in-law William George. He is survived by his wife of fifty-five years, Marrietta (Moore), his brother John (Tita) of Atherton, California, his sister Marjorie George of Warren, Ohio, his nieces Holly (Eric) Frantz of Vienna, Ohio and Suzanne (Jeff) Blanke of Minster, Ohio, nephews Richard M. (Susan)Kolozsi of Murells Inlet, South Carolina, Keith (Patti) Kolozsi of South Carolina, and Dr. Bryan Kolozsi of Atherton, California as well as several great nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by many friends and family, including special friends Rick and Barbara Miller. Private graveside services will be held by the family in Valley View Memorial Gardens with Pastor Ken Martin officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Oldtown United Methodist Church, 1639 US Route 68 N. Xenia, OH, 45385, in his memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.