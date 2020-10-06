FAIRBORN — Richard Lee Naragon, 89, son of Dale and Mary Naragon, passed away September 13, 2020, at the Bluebird Retirement Community in Marysville, Ohio.

Richard was survived by his wife of 60 years, Dianne (Lee Ann) Naragon, son, Scot Naragon, his spouse Tammy and grandchildren, Lucian and Taylor, also son, Josh Naragon, and grandchildren Alex and Jennifer. Richard was preceded in death by his only sibling Donald K. Naragon.

A graduate of Bath High School, Richard excelled with scholastic achievements, played sports and went on to attend Miami University. Richard's university career was shortened due to the Korean War draft, serving with distinction.

After returning from military service, Richard started working for the Southwestern Portland Cement Company in 1956, where he was an accomplished professional serving the cement industry until 1991. Richard served an additional 6 years representing the masonry industry as the Executive Director of the Indiana Concrete Masonry Association. Richard served on many committees within the industry as well as within the community.

Richard enjoyed the relationships he built with customers, as many became lifelong friends. Known for his unconventional parties at his home in Fairborn, friends and clients enjoyed his company and could not wait to see what he would do next.

Richard spent the majority of his retirement going to flea markets, auctions, garage sales, and antique stores looking for that next treasure. Richard enjoyed spending time on the back porch looking over his land, relaxing, smoking a cigar and reminiscing over the past.

Richard and Lee Ann spent many winters in Florida with new and old friends at a quaint fish camp, telling stories and yes catching the "Big One". They looked forward to that trip every year.

At this time there are no arrangements due to the times we currently live in. You may send condolences to Josh Naragon, P.O. Box, 130, Bellefontaine, Ohio 43311.