CEDARVILLE — Richard N. "Dick" Hudgell, age 78, of Cedarville, was reunited with the love of his life on Friday, September 11, 2020 with his son Rick and family by his side. He was born in Spring Valley, Ohio the son of Russell and Wanda (Donnelly) Hudgell. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Elizabeth Ann "Beth" Hudgell and brother: Ralph Hudgell. Dick is survived by his sons: Richard W. Hudgell (Cheryl Ann) of Cedarville and James M. Hudgell (Gina) of Atlanta, GA; 7 grandchildren: Justin, Lindsey, Aiden, Steven, Jon, Kaitlyn and Ronin; siblings: Ellis (Sandra) Hudgell; Willa Dean (Kip) Steen and Jessie Ann Charles; his beloved dog, Mandi. Dick had been the Chief Ranger at Glen Helen and retired as the Director of Operations with Fairborn City Schools. He was a 1961 graduate of Cedarville High School. He was a master woodworker and enjoyed making guitars. He also enjoyed watching western movies. Most importantly, Dick loved spending time with his family and grandchildren. Funeral services will be held 11:30 AM Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Dayton Ave. Baptist Church, 1121 Dayton Ave., Xenia. A walk through visitation will be held 10AM Wednesday until the time of service at the church. He will be interred in Massie Creek Cemetery, Cedarville. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.