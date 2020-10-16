BEAVERCREEK — Ricky "Rick" Wayne Giesseman, 74 years old of Beavercreek, Ohio passed away October 7, 2020. Rick was born on January 31, 1946 in Dayton Ohio, the son of Richard and Betty (Terrell) Giesseman. He was preceded in death by his parents and Mother in law, Gloria (Stallard) Brown. He is survived by his wife of 20 yrs., Lisa (Brown) Giesseman whom he married August 12, 2000; Son, Rici Giesseman; Daughter, Melissa Farnsley; 2 Step Sons, Michael Gentner and Richard Day; Grandson, Tyler Miller; Son in law, Michael Miller; Father in law, Ronald Brown, along with a host of family and friends. Rick was a 1965 Xenia High School Graduate. Rick proudly served this country in the United States Air Force and was medically retired from service. Rick retired from DESC and was an officer for Spring Valley Township. He also served on Greene County Rescue and Xenia Township Fire Department. Rick was also the previous owner of Rick's Auto Service Center & Towing. He was a member of the Xenia Eagles 1689 and the Xenia Elks 668. After retiring, Rick enjoyed the years with his wife going to concerts and new adventures with her, along with spending time with his dogs Spike (rest in peace) and Kayos. Rick will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, from 4-5 PM at McColaugh Funeral Home, 826 N Detroit St, Xenia, Ohio, where services will follow at 5pm. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing requirements will be followed. Online condolences may be made at www.McColaughFuneralHome.com.