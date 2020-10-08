1/2
Robert Allen Guisleman
XENIA — Robert Allen Guisleman, age 74, of Xenia passed away Monday, October 5, 2020 at Kindred Hospital in Dayton.

He was born December 11, 1945 in Xenia the son of Robert G. and Mary A. (Moler) Guisleman. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother: Ronald Guisleman and his granddaughter: Nyla Guisleman.

He is survived by wife of 56 years: Jean Ann (Fugate) Guisleman; sons: Robert A. of Phoenix, AZ; Thomas G. (Amy Hope) of Xenia; Michael K. (Julie) of Wilmington; Mark E. of Dayton; Matthew C. (Crystal) of Wilmington and Nathan S. of Xenia; 13 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; sisters: Dorothy Bellitt and Shirley Cline; as well as numerous nieces and nephews

Bob retired from General Motors in 1999. After his retirement he worked at Airborne and Lowes in Wilmington. He was a graduate of Xenia High School 1963 and proudly served in the US Army.

The family will celebrate his life during private services. He will be interred at Valley View Memorial Gardens at a later date. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.



Published in Greene County Dailies from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McColaugh Funeral Home
826 North Detroit Street
Xenia, OH 45385
937-372-1102
