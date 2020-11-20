1/
Robert E. Gannon
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LAKEVIEW — Robert E. Gannon, age 63 of Lakeview passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at home. He was born the son of George W. and Mary Jane (Smith) Gannon on August 14, 1957 in Xenia, Ohio. They preceded in death. Robert is survived by his loving family, sisters Diane (Mike) Cross, Barb (Ted) Davie, and Shelly (Tony) Auske, a stepsister Karen Brookbank, sons Robert and Michael, nephews David, Danny, Bobby and Anthony. Robert worked as a tree trimmer. He loved building and riding motor bikes and fishing at Indian Lake. He will be missed by all who love him. The family has requested no services. Eichholtz Daring &Sanford Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Bellefontaine is honored to serve the Gannon family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greene County Dailies from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved