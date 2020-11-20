LAKEVIEW — Robert E. Gannon, age 63 of Lakeview passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at home. He was born the son of George W. and Mary Jane (Smith) Gannon on August 14, 1957 in Xenia, Ohio. They preceded in death. Robert is survived by his loving family, sisters Diane (Mike) Cross, Barb (Ted) Davie, and Shelly (Tony) Auske, a stepsister Karen Brookbank, sons Robert and Michael, nephews David, Danny, Bobby and Anthony. Robert worked as a tree trimmer. He loved building and riding motor bikes and fishing at Indian Lake. He will be missed by all who love him. The family has requested no services. Eichholtz Daring &Sanford Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Bellefontaine is honored to serve the Gannon family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com.